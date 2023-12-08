Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Businesses can surely benefit from 3D printers, offering endless possibilities to build and create new products. While there are plenty of professional-grade 3D printers, the Toybox 3D printer is an affordable and user-friendly option for entrepreneurs looking to have fun with their kids this holiday season or gift someone with a full deluxe bundle to enjoy for years to come. Through December 17, it's on sale with an exclusive price of only $329.97 (reg. $439).

You might be interested to know that the Toybox 3D Printer was featured on Shark Tank and backed by the one-and-only Kevin O'Leary. It's an excellent tool for aspiring innovators. All you have to do is power it on, connect it to Wi-Fi, use its companion app from your smart device, and load the printer by choosing from the eight different filament options in the starter bundle. It's built with simple one-touch functions to bring your child's favorite toy (or dream toy) to life with no need to whip out a knife like other models.

The companion app, compatible with iOS, Android, or any other browser, has a massive catalog of more than 7,000 free designs, including fan-favorite characters from DC Comics, Cartoon Network, Looney Tunes, Friends, and Warner Bros. You can also take advantage of the creator space to build your own products or upload STL, OBJ, or gCode files for printing. All it takes is a little bit of imagination.

Get creative this holiday season. Grab this Toybox 3D Starter Bundle for only $329.97 (reg. $439) through December 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT, with no coupon needed — and order by December 14 for on-time holiday delivery.

