Tap into Your Inner Kid with This Robot Building Kit

There's plenty of evidence that adopting a hobby can help make you a better entrepreneur. So, if you need to chill out and de-stress from time to time, why not look to your childhood? Adults are driving the toy industry these days, and whether you're just looking to relax or you want to find some inspiration, allow this Robot Building Kit to be your guide.

We're encouraging entrepreneurial adults to tap into their inner kids during our Kidults promotion!

This STEM education robot and car block toy is perfect for kids of all ages (even adults). The two-in-one kit includes 901 building blocks, allowing you to assemble your robot or car into a configuration you like. The DIY blocks are easy to put together, and all are ASTM and CPSIA standard with smooth surfaces and rounder corner designs, so if you use them with young kids, they're perfectly safe for ages eight and up.

When it comes time to code, the companion app makes it easy to control using coding commands. You can also use the included remote control within 30 meters if you prefer. The Bluetooth connection via the app lets you program, add voice control, chart paths for the robot, and more. Everything is intuitive and accessible for kids and adults, making it an excellent educational and bonding experience.

This Robot Building Kit is available for $129.99 (reg. $292) — that's 55% off.

