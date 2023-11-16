Innovate on a Budget: This User-Friendly 3D Printer Is Now $290 Toybox's printer is easy to use, kid friendly, and on sale for a limited time.

By Entrepreneur Store

Amidst a technological renaissance, 3D printers remain an innovative tool in business and entrepreneurship, with 71% of companies increasing their usage in 2022 from the previous year, as reported by Hubs. They unlock new possibilities for prototyping, custom products, or building models.

Among the options on the market, you'll find some that are expensive and require expert knowledge, but this model by Toybox is the exact opposite. It's user-friendly enough for a child to use, and through November 16, it's on sale for $289.97 (reg. $419). That's an exclusive price.

3D printers equip you with tools for bringing product prototypes to life within a matter of hours, manufacturing custom products on demand and without the need for extensive inventory, and building models for those in construction, real estate, or home design. You're only limited by your creativity.

From setup to use, the Toybox 3D printer starter model is excellent for beginners. Start by powering it on, connecting it to WiFi and its companion app on your device, and loading the filament. Printing takes just one simple touch, and removing the finished product doesn't require a knife like most other models, thanks to the "ez-peel bed."

The companion app, compatible with iOS, Android, or any browser, has a massive catalog of over 7,000 free designs. You can also use the creator space to build your own products or upload STL, OBJ, or gCode files to print.

If you're ready to take your business ventures to the next level, grab this Toybox 3D Printer Starter Bundle while it's discounted to $289.97 (reg. $419) through November 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT, with no coupon needed.

Prices subject to change.
