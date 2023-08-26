Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

According to Statista, 25- to 34-year-olds spent an average of $306 on toys in 2021. With the holiday season looming, you may be searching for a toy the kiddos will play with for more than a few hours. Or, perhaps you're looking to indulge your inner child with a fun hobby to help you de-stress from work. Look no further than this genius invention featured on Shark Tank, the Toybox 3D Printer.

During our Labor Day Sale, you can get the Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle, which features eight different printer food colors, all for only $329.97 (reg. $439) with no coupon code required. But you'll want to act fast since this deal only lasts through September 4 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

Since 3D printers have been popular in the adult domain for a while, why not indulge with savings on the ToyBox 3D Printer? Not only is it fun, but this could become a hobby that helps you destress from running your business. You could create the very toy of your dreams with this gadget.

So, how does it work? It has straightforward, easy-to-use one-touch functions while not requiring a knife to remove the prints like other printers, so it's safe for all ages.

A companion app allows you to upload your designs, or you can select one from the included toy catalog, which now has items from DC Comics, Seinfeld, Cartoon Network, Looney Tunes, Friends, and more. Plus, this deluxe bundle includes eight different non-toxic, biodegradable printer food colors that will make anywhere from 100 to 300 toys. Relaxing after a grueling work week couldn't be more fun!

It's no surprise the Toybox 3D Printer has a perfect 5-star rating, with one verified buyer writing, "This product is simply awesome. Thank you for creating a fantastic product that keeps young and adult minds busy."

Indulge in a fun hobby to help you relax and perform better during the work week.

Grab the Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle with 8 Printer Food Colors for just $329.97.

