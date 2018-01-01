Translation
Investments
The 4 Top Business Investments Right Now
Green energy and high-tech industries are best bets for savvy entrepreneurs looking to diversify.
More From This Topic
International Business
Xerox's New Tech Scans Documents in One Language Then Prints Them in Another
The Easy Translator Service is available through the company's multifunction printers, a web portal and an iOS and Android app.
Google Translate Now Covers 99% of the Online Population
Just before Google Translate's 10th birthday, the service has hit a major milestone.
Hispanic
4 Reasons Your Business Should Market to the Hispanic Community
Cultural adaptation "translates" into bigger sales.
Communication
Google's Translate App to Offer Instant Speech-to-Text Translation on Mobile Phones
The update echoes similar efforts currently being spearheaded by Microsoft's Skype.
Ready for Anything
Zuckerberg's Grasp of Mandarin Has a Big Lesson for Businesses
As any good salesperson knows, speak their language and you're halfway there.
Technology
Going Global? Don't Let Your Business Get Lost in Translation.
Break down communication barriers. Deploy a fast, integrated solution capable of linguistic nuances that can be executed for a multiplicity of formats.
Business Travel
This Translation App Helps Professionals Traveling in China and Japan
Waygo, a mobile app, takes a snapshot of written text and translates it into basic English.
Translation
A World of Customers Is Waiting to Read Your Website in Their Language
Most web users are not native English speakers. Unsurprisingly, they are reluctant to purchase from sites written in a language they don't speak.