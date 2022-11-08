Take Your Business International with These Award-Winning Translation Earbuds

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

One goal many entrepreneurs aspire to is bringing their businesses to an international audience. Not only can going international expand your talent pool, but it also allows you to diversify across markets, which could be valuable if your domestic market experiences downturns. You may even find foreign distributors that can help you cut production costs.

Of course, you need to build an international client base before heading overseas. That requires effective communication, which could involve speaking in languages you're not fluent in. Mymanu's award-winning translation earbuds may bridge the gap between your business and potential partners and customers, and they're currently on sale.

A Red Dot Award recipient seen at CES 2020, the Mymanu CLIK S is a pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds that uses machine learning to provide real-time speech-to-speech translation in over 37 languages, allowing you to converse with locals confidently while traveling or conducting video meetings with clients on the other side of the world. Speech translations are handled by the MyJuno app (rated 4.9 out of 5 on the App Store), which can handle both one-on-one and group conversations.

Use MyJuno for text-to-speech translations or refer to a phrasebook that saves frequently used phrases. The app can even serve personalized, relevant ads while you're traveling.

You can also treat the CLIK S as a standard pair of earbuds, whether you're exploring a new city alone or visiting the gym back in your home country. These headphones offer HD audio and Bluetooth 5.0 for consistent connections. Plus, you can enjoy up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge, which can be extended to up to 30 hours with the included carrying case.

If communication is the only thing holding your business back from going international, the Mymanu CLIK S might open the doors to new entrepreneurial opportunities. Click here to purchase them today.

