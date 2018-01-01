TV shows

6 Rules for Acing Your First TV Appearance
Television

Television

Get it right the first time and you won't need luck to get invited back.
Peter Shankman | 8 min read
Top 3 Reasons to Cut the Cord
Streaming TV

Streaming TV

The best streaming services put the power in your hands to pay only for what you watch.
Eric Samson | 4 min read
A TV Channel for Dogs -- Yes, Really -- Just Got Some Wagging Validation
National Small Business Week

National Small Business Week

Almost everyone's pooch can now enjoy this subscription channel, which is taking over cable like some sort of doggone HBO.
Joan Oleck | 7 min read
3 Social Media Tips You Can Learn From 'The Price Is Right'
TV shows

TV shows

What the long-running game show can teach us about asking good questions and standing out.
Carol Roth | 4 min read
Who Is the Highest-Paid Actor on TV?
Money

Money

Forbes released its list of actor salaries, and let's just say the number-one guy gets a lot of 'bang' for his buck.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
An Interview With the Real-Life Hacker Who Brings Cred to 'Mr. Robot'
Hackers

Hackers

Kor Adana is a retired-hacker-turned-white-hat who became a technology producer and writer on Mr. Robot.
Evan Dashevsky | 2 min read
4 Foolish Cybersecurity Mistakes Robert Herjavec Is Shocked People Still Make
Shark Tank

Shark Tank

'You're really not that sexy, there isn't a woman in Russia who wants to meet you and you didn't win a million dollars,' he says, so you'd better hold that click.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 7 min read
Attention Binge-Watchers: Watching Too Much TV Could Potentially Kill You
Streaming

Streaming

The next time you marathon-watch 'Orange Is the New Black,' do your body a favor -- get up and shake a leg.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Did Kim Kardashian West Just Correctly Declare the Death of 'Big Computers'?
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

And she wasn't being all, like, cheeky and stuff.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
7 Leadership Styles on Television Entrepreneurs Can Learn From
Leadership

Leadership

The small screen can teach big lessons on leadership, if you watch closely.
Charles Edge | 5 min read
