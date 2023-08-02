Can Mushrooms Save the World? Tune into This Episode of 'Elevator Pitch' to Find Out. On this latest episode, find out how a new consumer lifestyle brand has investors mushrooming with interest.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Key Takeaways

  • Don’t approach an investor without thoroughly rehearsing your pitch.
  • Have a specific vision for how investors can help your business grow.
  • Use the rejection of a 'no' as motivation to always be better.

As an entrepreneur, if you ever encounter the wonderful problem of having multiple investors showing interest in your startup, but you can only choose one, what would you do? That's the dilemma a pair of co-founders face on this fast-paced episode of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch. While the financial investment is at the core of what they're after, the founders wind up evaluating the investors based on the mentoring opportunities that they bring to the table.

Is your vision to get your product into big box stores? Or do you want to be an e-commerce powerhouse? Are you expanding internationally? Capitalizing on an increasingly popular podcast? Just as our founders on this episode eventually decide, sometimes it's best to pick an investor who has the contacts and experience that compliment your vision.

Related: Is It a One-Hit Wonder or Can This Mom's Business Scale?

Also on this episode of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, our investors get critical about one contestant's pitch and gauge the business acumen of the founder of a new agri-tech startup.

Episode 7 Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch board of investors:

  • Marc Randolph, co-founder and first CEO of Netflix, master of scaling
  • Kim Perell, CEO of 100.co, serial entrepreneur and investor
  • Jonathan Hung, angel investor and Managing Partner of Entrepreneur Venture Fund

Episode 7 Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch contestants:

Season 9 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is presented by Amazon Business with support from State Farm. New episodes stream Wednesdays on entrepreneur.com. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

Editor

