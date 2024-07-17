On this episode of 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch,' one contestant shares a brilliant idea. But is it a money-maker?

Think about this: every contestant who has the guts to appear on Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is just 60 seconds away from a rise to greatness or a fall from glory. By the end of these nerve-wracking episodes, some entrepreneurs will walk away with game-changing investments, and some will go home empty-handed. Breaking out in a cold sweat yet?

And here's the thing: even if you have what it takes to deliver a solid, confident pitch, that's just the first hurdle. Our panel of investors is eager to see the next big thing, but they're not shy about asking tough questions. One contestant has their leadership style called into question, and another is asked to make a decision on the spot that would result in a big investment — but also would fundamentally change their business.

Watch to see what happens on this thrill-a-minute episode of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch!

Season 11, Episode 3 Board of Investors

Marc Randolph, co-founder and first CEO of Netflix, master of scaling

Kim Perell, CEO of 100.co, serial entrepreneur and investor

Rogers Healy, Owner and CEO of Morrison Seger Venture

Season 11, Episode 3 Entrepreneurs

Ryan Lane and Xander Chase, co-founders of FTL bags, a revolutionary duffle bag with the functionality of a briefcase, gym bag, and garment bag. Dedicated spaces for your shoes, laptop, and clothes.

Lauren Pascal, founder of Lolo's Bonnets, a twist on hair care that supports your locks while you sleep.

Anna Barnacka, founder of MindMics, a next-generation health platform powered by sound-based technology that is worn in-ear.

