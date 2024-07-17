Get All Access for $5/mo

'I Am Your New Dumbest Friend!' Watch the Head-Spinning Pitch That Left Investors Stunned. On this episode of 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch,' one contestant shares a brilliant idea. But is it a money-maker?

By Mackenzie Truman

Key Takeaways

  • Your pitch needs to give investors solid information with a hint of mystery to make them want to hear more.
  • If you are pitching with a partner, investors want to know that you have clearly defined roles and a decision-making process.
  • The golden rule when it comes to getting an investor's attention? Don't be boring!

Think about this: every contestant who has the guts to appear on Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is just 60 seconds away from a rise to greatness or a fall from glory. By the end of these nerve-wracking episodes, some entrepreneurs will walk away with game-changing investments, and some will go home empty-handed. Breaking out in a cold sweat yet?

And here's the thing: even if you have what it takes to deliver a solid, confident pitch, that's just the first hurdle. Our panel of investors is eager to see the next big thing, but they're not shy about asking tough questions. One contestant has their leadership style called into question, and another is asked to make a decision on the spot that would result in a big investment — but also would fundamentally change their business.

Watch to see what happens on this thrill-a-minute episode of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch!

Related: 'Do You Like the Taste of Making Money?' Investors Weigh In on Crazy New Food Biz Pitches.

Season 11, Episode 3 Board of Investors

Season 11, Episode 3 Entrepreneurs

  • Ryan Lane and Xander Chase, co-founders of FTL bags, a revolutionary duffle bag with the functionality of a briefcase, gym bag, and garment bag. Dedicated spaces for your shoes, laptop, and clothes.
  • Lauren Pascal, founder of Lolo's Bonnets, a twist on hair care that supports your locks while you sleep.
  • Anna Barnacka, founder of MindMics, a next-generation health platform powered by sound-based technology that is worn in-ear.

How to watch

Season 11 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is presented by Amazon Business. New episodes stream on Wednesdays on Entrepreneur.com and EntrepreneurTV. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on Facebook, YouTube and IGTV.

Mackenzie Truman

Entrepreneur Staff

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

More from Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

'I Am Your New Dumbest Friend!' Watch the Head-Spinning Pitch That Left Investors Stunned.

Watch the Pitch That Landed $10K in 60 Seconds

'Do You Like the Taste of Making Money?' Investors Weigh In on Crazy New Food Biz Pitches.

Who Wins Big on the High-Stakes Season Finale of 'Elevator Pitch'?

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This Former Disney Princess Lived 'Paycheck to Paycheck' Before Starting a Side Hustle at Home — Now She Makes $250,000 a Year

Victoria Carroll's income was "sporadic" until a friend encouraged her to take her talents to Fiverr in 2018.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Taylor Swift Just Gave a Masterclass in Crisis Management—Turning an Onstage Disaster Into a Highlight

An instrument malfunction threatened to sink Swift's July 14 show.

By David James
Growing a Business

Beware of These Risky Sales Tactics That Are Doomed to Fail or Backfire

Every business owner can learn from the failed sales tactics of a defeated car salesman. Know what they are to avoid losing your sale.

By Jason Foodman
Business News

Here's What Sora, OpenAI's Text-to-Video Creator, Can Really Do

Toys "R" Us used Sora, an AI filmmaker, to create its latest ad.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Can ChatGPT Help Start a Business? I Tried the Latest Version, GPT-4o, to Find Out.

I tried ChatGPT for business advice, from the perspective of a first-time founder looking for ideas and guidance.

By Sherin Shibu