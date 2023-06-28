What Do Hip-Hop, Underwear and AI Have in Common? Watch This Episode of 'Elevator Pitch' to Find Out. On this episode of "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch," things get up close and personal in the boardroom.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Key Takeaways

  • Investors want to see traction before they jump on board.
  • If you think you can wing it in the boardroom, think again.
  • Sometimes a small niche audience can be a huge asset.

If there's one sentence uttered the most in the Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch lobby, it is this: "I should have practiced more."

And this episode is no exception. As one entrepreneur learns, giving your pitch in the comfort of your own home is a lot different than doing it with a camera and countdown clock in your face. You start to sweat, and your mind goes blank — it can be a nightmare.

Related: Watch to See If a Hangover Cure Can Land a $150K Investment in 60 Seconds

And as other entrepreneurs have learned, getting into the boardroom is just step one. Now the hard part begins: selling yourself (and business) to a board of investors who aren't shy about asking tough questions. And if you don't know your numbers backward and forward? Sorry, the exit door is that way.

But if you have that magic combination of a great idea, a passionate personality, and the fearlessness to ask for what you need to succeed? Then alert your bank — a huge investment is on the way!

Episode 3 Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Board of Investors:

  • Marc Randolph, co-founder and first CEO of Netflix, master of scaling
  • Kim Perell, CEO of 100.co, marketing expert
  • CeeLo Green, American Singer, Song Writer, and Record Producer

Episode 3 Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch contestants:

Season 9 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is presented by Amazon Business with support from State Farm. New episodes stream Wednesdays on entrepreneur.com. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

Wavy Line
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

More from Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

What Do Hip-Hop, Underwear and AI Have in Common? Watch This Episode of 'Elevator Pitch' to Find Out.

Did This Entrepreneur Make the Casamigos of Wine? Watch Now.

Watch to See If a Hangover Cure Can Land a $150K Investment in 60 Seconds

'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch' Is Back Open for Business!

Editor's Pick

We're Now Finding Out The Damaging Results of The Mandated Return to Office — And It's Worse Than We Thought.
He 'Grew Up in Bars' and Was Drinking By Age 10 — But Entrepreneurs Changed His Life. Now a Business Owner Himself, He's Paying It Forward.
LinkedIn Changed Its Algorithms — Here's How Your Posts Will Get More Attention Now
'Focus Is Just as Important as Passion': How to Avoid Entrepreneurial Deficit Disorder in Franchising
Lock
Kevin O'Leary Recommends This 6-Step Strategy for Making Money on Social Media
Lock
This Mindset Shift Changed My Life — And Gave Me the Courage to Leave My Well-Paid Full-Time Job.

Related Topics

Entertainment Entrepreneurs Elevator Pitch TV shows Season 9

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Pre-Boarding Scam': Customers Furious at Southwest Airlines After 20 Passengers Ask For Wheelchair Assistance to Board

A viral tweet is slamming the airline's wheelchair policy for boarding and disembarking.

By Emily Rella
Data & Recovery

Get a Lifetime of Cybersecurity Services for More Than Half Off

Protect your business with MonoDefense Security Suite.

By Entrepreneur Store
Growing a Business

We're Now Finding Out The Damaging Results of The Mandated Return to Office — And It's Worse Than We Thought.

Companies knew the mandated return to the office would cause some attrition, however, they were not prepared for the serious problems that would present.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Business News

'Do You Hate Me?': High School Teacher Shares Wild Emails He Receives From Students

Jordan Baechler teaches high school students in Ontario, Canada.

By Emily Rella
Social Media

LinkedIn Changed Its Algorithms — Here's How Your Posts Will Get More Attention Now

To maximize your reach, it's time to share "knowledge and advice."

By Jason Feifer
Business News

'Presumed Human Remains' Are Recovered from Titanic Sub Wreckage

The Coast Guard is analyzing debris and evidence found at the site of the imploded TITAN submersible.

By Jonathan Small