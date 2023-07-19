On this episode of "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch," contestants find out just how hard it is to impress our investors. Don't miss this one!

Our board of investors has plenty of money — but they don't have a ton of patience for contestants who step into the elevator unprepared to seize the moment. "When you're in that elevator, you've got only 60 seconds to make your case, so don't waste that time," Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph says. "Make it easy for me to understand what you're selling and why I should care. Because if that 60 seconds is up and you're not all the way there? That elevator is as far as you're going to get."

Find out what got Randolph so hot under the collar, and see other missteps that sent aspiring entrepreneurs back to the basement on this intense episode of Elevator Pitch. "This has been a real bloodbath!" investor Kim Perrell says. "Sometimes pitches get stitches."

Related: She Ditched a Corporate Career and Bet on Herself. Did It Pay Off?

However, it's not all gloom and doom. Watch now to learn which contestants came ready to rumble and emerged victorious from the field of business battle. As we learn each week, you never know who is going to rise to greatness when things get tough on Elevator Pitch.

Episode 5 Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch board of investors:

Marc Randolph, co-founder and first CEO of Netflix, master of scaling

Kim Perell, CEO of 100.co, marketing expert

Jonathan Hung, angel investor and managing partner of the Entrepreneur Venture Fund

Episode 5 Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch contestants:

Salim Najjar of SOUND

Brandon Storms of Retavo

Raymond Leavitt of EvoLux

Steve Kushner and Louis Lara of T2FP

Season 9 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is presented by Amazon Business with support from State Farm. New episodes stream Wednesdays on entrepreneur.com. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.