'This Has Been a Real Bloodbath!': Watch the Intense New Episode of 'Elevator Pitch' On this episode of "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch," contestants find out just how hard it is to impress our investors. Don't miss this one!

By Entrepreneur Staff

Key Takeaways

  • Don't commit the sin of wasting investors' time — be prepared to nail your pitch.
  • Your team is just as important as your idea.
  • Be sure to make it clear how your business can scale.

Our board of investors has plenty of money — but they don't have a ton of patience for contestants who step into the elevator unprepared to seize the moment. "When you're in that elevator, you've got only 60 seconds to make your case, so don't waste that time," Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph says. "Make it easy for me to understand what you're selling and why I should care. Because if that 60 seconds is up and you're not all the way there? That elevator is as far as you're going to get."

Find out what got Randolph so hot under the collar, and see other missteps that sent aspiring entrepreneurs back to the basement on this intense episode of Elevator Pitch. "This has been a real bloodbath!" investor Kim Perrell says. "Sometimes pitches get stitches."

However, it's not all gloom and doom. Watch now to learn which contestants came ready to rumble and emerged victorious from the field of business battle. As we learn each week, you never know who is going to rise to greatness when things get tough on Elevator Pitch.

Episode 5 Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch board of investors:

  • Marc Randolph, co-founder and first CEO of Netflix, master of scaling
  • Kim Perell, CEO of 100.co, marketing expert
  • Jonathan Hung, angel investor and managing partner of the Entrepreneur Venture Fund

Episode 5 Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch contestants:

  • Salim Najjar of SOUND
  • Brandon Storms of Retavo
  • Raymond Leavitt of EvoLux
  • Steve Kushner and Louis Lara of T2FP

Season 9 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is presented by Amazon Business with support from State Farm. New episodes stream Wednesdays on entrepreneur.com. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

