She Ditched a Corporate Career and Bet on Herself. Did It Pay Off? On this episode of "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch," find out if a new food company has investors digging in or saying no thanks.

Key Takeaways

  • Before you ask investors for money, know how you plan to use it.
  • Don't dance around your numbers. Transparency builds trust.
  • True entrepreneurs bet big on themselves and their success.

Let's just say an investor with a history of building and selling multimillion-dollar companies offers you a $100,000 investment in your business, but you want $150,000. Do you have the guts to ask for more?

That's the question that one contestant must face on this week's episode of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, the show where entrepreneurs step into an elevator and have just 60 seconds to win over investors. If the pitch goes great, they continue into the boardroom to try to seal a deal. If they choke? They get sent back down, game over.

Find out if one entrepreneur's hard-nosed negotiation style scores them extra dollars or if it spoils a potential deal. Also on this episode, learn if investors like a song and dance when they ask straightforward questions about a company's revenue. (Spoiler: They do not.) Finally, watch and see if a team can succeed in landing a deal on a personal jet booking company. The company sounds cool...but does it sound a little too familiar?

Find out all of this and more on the new episode of Elevator Pitch!

Episode 4 Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch board of investors:

  • Marc Randolph, co-founder and first CEO of Netflix, master of scaling
  • Kim Perell, CEO of 100.co, marketing expert
  • CeeLo Green, American singer, songwriter and record producer

Episode 4 Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch contestants:

Thanks for watching this season, and be on the lookout for season 10, where there will be more entrepreneurs, deals and stress in the elevator!

Season 9 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is presented by Amazon Business with support from State Farm. New episodes stream Wednesdays on entrepreneur.com. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

