On this episode of "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch," find out if a new food company has investors digging in or saying no thanks.

Let's just say an investor with a history of building and selling multimillion-dollar companies offers you a $100,000 investment in your business, but you want $150,000. Do you have the guts to ask for more?

That's the question that one contestant must face on this week's episode of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, the show where entrepreneurs step into an elevator and have just 60 seconds to win over investors. If the pitch goes great, they continue into the boardroom to try to seal a deal. If they choke? They get sent back down, game over.

Find out if one entrepreneur's hard-nosed negotiation style scores them extra dollars or if it spoils a potential deal. Also on this episode, learn if investors like a song and dance when they ask straightforward questions about a company's revenue. (Spoiler: They do not.) Finally, watch and see if a team can succeed in landing a deal on a personal jet booking company. The company sounds cool...but does it sound a little too familiar?

Find out all of this and more on the new episode of Elevator Pitch!

Episode 4 Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch board of investors:

Marc Randolph, co-founder and first CEO of Netflix, master of scaling

Kim Perell, CEO of 100.co, marketing expert

CeeLo Green, American singer, songwriter and record producer

Episode 4 Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch contestants:

Kolin Jones and Calvin Yoon of Amalfi Jets

Tiffani Neal of Barlow's Foods

Kelly Perkins of Spinster Sisters Co.

