Live Q&A: Former Convict Andrew Medal Is on a Mission to Inspire Greatness Join in a conversation with the host of 'Action and Ambition' as he shares the most inspiring advice he's received from impactful leaders in business, sports and entertainment.

On his show "Action and Ambition," (streaming on EntrepreneurTV), host Andrew Medal has spoken with the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Jr., Nipsey Hussle and Damon Dash to learn the backstories, mindsets, and actions of the world's most ambitious people.

On Wednesday, 5/31, join EntrepreneurTV's director of programming Brad Gage as he chats with Medal about what he has learned from his most inspiring guests. Plus, listen in for Medal's uncensored insights on how he was able to overcome his own troubled criminal past and find success as a tech entrepreneur, author, angel investor and proponent for prison reform. This is not a conversation to be missed.

Time: Wednesday, 5/31 at 1:30 pm EST

Watch and stream: Youtube, and LinkedIn.

Andrew Medal is a self-made millionaire tech entrepreneur, investor, and prison reform advocate.

He has made 100+ angel investments over the last couple of years, including Yuga Labs, Popchew, One of None, AngelList, Upstream, WAGMI United, Upstream, Swoops, The Sandbox, ALT, Collectable, Acquire, GreenPark Sports, Wilder World, Gan Controlled Football, Nameless, Nifty Games, and others.

In addition to his video show on Entrepreneur, he also hosts the Action and Ambition podcast, highlighting triumphant founder stories.

He is most known for his prison reform work with The Last Mile and other prison-focused charities. His personal experience in prison, as a troubled youth, led him to become a catalyst for change once released and out of the American judicial system. His story of triumph has inspired millions and is currently working on a program to teach troubled youth how to become successful entrepreneurs.

EntrepreneurTV's original programming is built to inspire, inform and fire up the minds of people like you who are on a mission to launch and grow their dream businesses. Watch new docu-series and insightful interviews streaming now on Entrepreneur, Galaxy TV, FreeCast, and Plex.

