Get All Access for $5/mo

Can I transfer the assets of my closing business to another company I own?

By Roni Lynn Deutch

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Roni Deutch is known as "The Tax Lady" for a reason: She has two decades of practical experience resolving IRS tax problems and preparing taxes for taxpayers nationwide. Consequently, she has become a well-known media personality and one of the few go-to tax experts in the country. She is the founder and owner of the nation's largest tax resolution law firm, Roni Deutch, A Professional Tax Corp.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

You Have to Be at Least 30 Years Old to Dine at This New Missouri Restaurant — Here's Why

Bliss restaurant in Florissant, Missouri opened last month.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Elon Musk's Proposed $56 Billion Pay Package Is 'Obviously Not About the Money,' Writes Tesla Chair

Tesla's chairperson of the board of directors sent a letter to Tesla shareholders, warning them that the company could lose Elon's attention if they don't approve his pay package.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

I Led 26,000 Employees Across The World — I See This Leadership Skill Being Overlooked The Most By My Industry Peers.

By bonding with their team individually and at scale, leaders can create a culture where people take risks and overcome the toughest challenges

By Chuck Mattera
Marketing

5 Small Business Marketing Tactics to See Results This Quarter

Five quick and effective small business marketing strategies that can yield both short-term results and long-term success.

By Kenneth Burke
Business News

Is One Company to Blame for Soaring Rental Prices in the U.S.?

The FBI recently raided a major corporate landlord while investigating a rent price-fixing scheme. Here's what we know.

By Sherin Shibu
Innovation

How to Break Out of AI-Fueled Analysis Paralysis

Instead of getting overwhelmed by an abundance of data, leaders should focus on clear use cases and quick wins.

By David Einstein