Where do I get a bar code for a book that I have written and how can I get the bar code label printed?

You can obtain an ISBN through R.R. Bowker, the U.S. ISBN agency. It is responsible for assigning ISBNs as well as providing information and advice on the uses of the ISBN system to publishers and the publishing industry in general.

Go to www.isbn.org. You will also find access to links of bar code suppliers.

