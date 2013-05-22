Marketing

How Your Attitude Can Win You Sales

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
How Your Attitude Can Win You Sales
Image credit: Chrisjpowell.com
VIP Contributor
International Sales Expert
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

While great products can attract business, your attitude determines whether customers buy from you or not. In sales, you must make a commitment to first making sure you and your employees have a positive attitude before you focus on process or product.

Let me share with you a stellar example of a great attitude. I saw a beautiful jacket on display in a shop window and was so intrigued by it that I went inside to have a closer look. I asked the clerk the price, which she told me as she helped me slip the jacket on. Admiring my reflection in the mirror, I protested that the price was insane and added that I didn't even need the thing. With an understanding and beautiful smile, she said: "No one buys a jacket like this because they need it. They buy it because it's beautiful and it makes them feel good." Melting in the truth of her statement, I asked: "Do you take AmEx?"

The ability to be positive at all times is the one thing that will ensure you're a winner in the end. When you are positive, people will find you irresistible. Here are some helpful suggestions that I've used in my life when I wanted to make sure I had a beaming, positive attitude:

1. Visualize the deal first. You have to see the customer taking ownership before they do. The sale starts with you, not with them. I remind myself of this before I ever get in front of a customer. The way I do this is to talk in terms of when, not if. For example, "When you do this with me, you will get this result." If a customer is undecided about a sale, I tell them: "It's only a matter of time before you do this with me." I recently did this with a customer and after the third time he said: "Dude, you are pretty confident, I like how you keep assuming the sale."

2. Find out what the buyer has done in the past. This will always result in understanding how your prospect is a buyer. For example, I once asked a customer: "When is the last time you invested money in a product like this?" He told me about the three times he did this and then I asked, "What did you like and not like about each decision?" Every answer provided me with vital information -- his buyer DNA, if you will -- to make the sale.

3. Consider every customer a million-dollar sale. Treat people like millionaires and they will act like millionaires. Do this regardless of how the customer acts. One of my clients from Colorado Springs told me he would not spend money on my product and that it was a waste of time. I treated him like a millionaire and told him I wanted to fly into Colorado Springs and see him, regardless.

Nothing in your life will pay you more rewards than your ability to have and maintain a great attitude. People will remember you not for how much money you made or for your success, but for how you handled life and made others feel. Your attitude and your ability to have a positive influence on the attitudes of others will affect not only your sales, but every area of your life: your marriage, kids, health, wealth and luck. You name it, and a great attitude will affect it.
 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Marketing

Why You Must Follow These 6 Basic Marketing Rules

Marketing

How to Know If You're Producing Quality Content

Marketing

The 2 Things About Marketing That Never Change