How Well Are Managers Really Evaluating Their Employees? (Infographic)

September 26, 2013 1 min read

Conducting regular performance reviews and consistently rewarding stellar work are crucial to retaining your most valuable employees. According to management consulting firm Mercer's Global Performance Management Survey, most leaders have a performance management system in place, but nearly half admit their system needs work and more than half admit that they don't align performance ratings and compensation decisions.

The infographic below shows the results from the survey of leaders from more than a thousand organizations in 53 countries.