Marketing

Google's New Secure Search Means More Work for Online Business Owners

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Google's New Secure Search Means More Work for Online Business Owners
Image credit: searchengineland.com
Contributor
CEO, Single Grain. Founder, Growth Everywhere.
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This week, Google started encrypting all organic searches on the site. This means that business owners who track keyword data provided by Google on search traffic are now out of luck as keywords won't be supplied for these secure searches.

In 2011, Google started masking keyword data and labeling it as "(not provided)" for anyone that was logged into their Google account. Also known as secure search, Google mentioned that this was done in an effort to protect personalized results that it delivers. Google noted that this change would initially impact single-digit percentages for all Google searches. Today, that number stands close to 75 percent of websites tracked by Not Provided Count (see graphic below).

Google's New Secure Search Means More Work for Online Business Owners

For business owners who develop web content based in part on the keywords Google says people search for when they land on their website, here are some important notes to keep in mind:

You can still get keyword data if you buy ads.
Interestingly, Google will pass you keyword data if you're running ads on Google. This might raise the question of whether Google is trying to generate more revenue by hiding organic keyword data.

Related: Google Looking Beyond 'Cookies' to Track People Online

You can still get keyword data from Google Webmaster Tools.
You're able to see the top 2,000 queries per day going back to 90 days through Google Webmaster Tools. Google has indicated that this will increase in the future to one year. You'll have to continue to archive these on a consistent basis or else you'll lose all the data. With AdWords, however, you can save this data for as long you like.

It's time to start adopting other methods to develop content ideas.
It used to be that you could look at keyword data in Analytics to generate content ideas but since that is now going to be stripped away, it's time to look at other methods for keyword and content research. Ubersuggest is a strong tool for providing content recommendations. Another one is analyzing your internal search data.

Start focusing more on conversion rate optimization.
Keyword data disappearing isn't such a bad thing in this case, as the loss of it will cause online business owners to focus more on the right things, individual landing pages, instead of individual entry keywords for each landing page. This is a more optimal way to be optimizing your conversion rate because you are focusing on increasing the conversion rate of the page instead of looking at lesser details.

Related: How Google 'Author Markup' Can Help Protect Your Content and Build Your Brand
 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

5 Ways to Complement Marketing Automation With Human Connection

Marketing

3 Ways to Market Effectively to Different Generations

Marketing

Creative Marketing Ideas to Get More Customers and Followers