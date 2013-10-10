Technology

Get Ready: Wearable Tech Is About to Explode

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
3 min read

The technology you've come to expect in computers and smartphones will increasingly be found in devices worn on your wrist or on your head. Or on your back or even on your feet

The market for wearable technology -- such as Google Glass, the Samsung Galaxy Gear smartwatch or FitBit, a wearable fitness device -- is poised to explode over the next few years, according to a recent report from Swedish telecom market researcher Berg Insight. By 2017, companies will ship more than 64 million wearable technology devices. That includes 35 million smartwatches, a significant bump from the 400,000 that are expected to be sold this year.

According to Nitin Bhas, a senior analyst at U.K.-based Juniper Research, 2014 will be "the watershed year for wearables" in terms of roll outs and market traction.

"The industry as a whole now acknowledges wearable computing as the next big thing and players ranging from chipset manufacturers to handset vendors are developing products within the wearable segment," Bhas says. The entry of Google Glass and Samsung's smartwatch, along with rumored products coming from Apple and Microsoft, validates this segment and indicates the future market opportunity for wearables, he says.

Related: Samsung Galaxy Gear: A Smartwatch With Cool Features But Limited Appeal

"It's crazy cool that wearables are at the front of tech right now," says Eric Migicovsky, founder of Pebble Technology, the company behind Pebble, a device that looks like a watch and syncs up with a user's smartphone to alert him or her to incoming messages and calls when carrying a phone isn't possible. Crowdfunded on Kickstarter last year, Pebble raised more than $10 million -- the most successful Kickstarter project to date.

"When I was a kid, my favorite magazine was one called Pen Computing, all about Palm Pilots and the Newton and stuff like that," Migicovsky says. "Reading that magazine I could never have predicted that wearables would become the future of tech."

While the wearables market is growing, it has a lot of catching up to do to become as mainstream as, say, smartphones. Sales of smartphones this year are predicted to reach about 1 billion, according to Stamford, Conn.-based research firm Gartner.

"It's all about fitting into and improving a person's lifestyle," Migicovsky says. "No matter the technology, if you can do that then you have something."

Related: The Coolest-Looking Apple iWatch Concept We've Seen
 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

How Blockchain Is Revolutionizing Business-Communication Networks

Technology

How AI Solutions Are Solving 5 Long-Standing Business Challenges

Technology

Don't Buy Workflow Software Without These 5 Features