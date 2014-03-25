Productivity

Yes, You're Probably Guilty of the Biggest Office Time Wasters (Infographic)

While stuck in a never-ending meeting, have you ever wondered what would happen if that meeting went head-to-head with other time wasters like getting approvals or running random fire drills? AtTask wondered this as well and decided to find an answer. The Utah-based maker of project management software surveyed 250 marketing professionals about the top inefficiencies they face. The results were translated into this infographic that pits time wasters against each other, March Madness-style, finding the ultimate champion: Distractions and Interruptions. (According to those surveyed, 80 percent of interruptions were found to have little or no value.) Take a look at the findings and feel redeemed.

Why You Can't Get Anything Done Explained in a March Madness Bracket (Infographic)

 

