Productivity

Does a 6-Hour Workday Lead to Better Productivity? Sweden's About to Find Out.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

The Swedish government is set to test out a new workday paradigm that may leave hyper-engaged entrepreneurs who work around the clock -- and still manage not to accomplish everything -- scratching their heads.

For one year, a group of municipal workers in Gothenburg, the country’s second-largest city, will have their workdays reduced to a mere six hours -- all while still earning full-time wages. Brought forth by the city council’s majority coalition of Social Democrat and Green parties, an executive committee will rule on the proposal today.

The economic experiment aims to stack up the performance of one group of employees who work 30-hour weeks against another group with standard hours -- both of whom will receive the same pay.

Related: The Naptime Entrepreneur: Pursuing Your Business in 'Off Hours'

The thinking is that employees become too tired to be productive after six hours, said deputy mayor Mats Pilhem, and that staffers who work less may take fewer sick days.

While these types of experiments have taken place in other countries, noted The Independent, typically they’ve been nixed as a result of the stigmas surrounding laziness. A Moderate Party within the Gothenburg council even stated its opposition to the “dishonest and populist ploy.”

One department currently being eyed to test out the initiative is within the realm of elderly care. And Pilhem pointed to encouraging results at Swedish car factory in the city that had also slashed its hours as proof that the practice might stir productivity and create jobs.

Related: Toys 'R' Us Will Stay Open 87 Straight Hours Before Christmas

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Productivity

4 Productive Things to Do While Traveling This Holiday Season

Productivity

Waking Up at 5 a.m. Isn't Enough to Make You a Successful Entrepreneur

Productivity

4 Metrics to Measure Your Team's Productivity