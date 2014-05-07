Watch Out: Here's Where Your Smartphone Is Most Likely to Get Stolen (Infographic)

May 7, 2014 2 min read

As a nation, we're head-over-heels in love with our smartphones. We'd rather live without sex than live without them, and we check them all the time (even when they haven't made any noise to indicate an incoming message or voicemail).

We're attached. Obsessed, even. For most of us, the thought of losing our precious device is a scary and increasingly real fear: smartphone theft is on the rise. Last year, 3.1million Americans had their smartphones stolen, up from 1.6 million Americans in 2012, according to Consumer Reports.

Where are our phones most at risk, then? What time of day should we particularly vigilant? And how do we react in the increasingly likely event that our smartphone is ripped away from us?

Lookout, a San-Francisco-based mobile security startup, has compiled an infographic that breaks it all down: Our phones are most likely to get stolen because we've unwittingly left them somewhere (in all likelihood, at a restaurant or bar) and even in urban areas, 40 percent of smartphone theft takes place between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

To recover a stolen smartphone, most of us are willing to go to pretty drastic extremes. Check out what we say we'll do in order to be reunited with our phone (or, at the very least, its data) below. For more information on smartphone theft in America, you can take a look at Lookout's full report .