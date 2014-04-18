Smartphone or Sex: Which Would You Rather Give Up? (Infographic) More Americans report they would rather forgo sex than a mobile phone, and almost 70 percent of Americans say they check their mobile phone even when it hasn't made any indication of a message arriving.

By Catherine Clifford

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Technology may be making us more efficient, but it is also making us human beings behave in exceptionally strange and awkward ways.

While 26 percent of Americans report that they can't live without their smartphone, only 20 percent of Americans say they can't live without sex, according to this infographic compiled by FinancesOnline.com, a personal finance website. Almost half of smartphone owners actually sleep with their phones, and nearly 7 in 10 cell phone owners report they check their phone even when it has made no noise to indicate that a message or voicemail has arrived.

Related: Time for a Talk: Don't Let Your Phone Be a Selfish Boyfriend (or Girlfriend)

And while we have become ever more obsessed with and dependent on the little computers we carry around in our pockets, we have become a bit more shy IRL (the acronym used in texting for "in real life"). For example, 7 in 10 single Americans say they are never really sure whether an outing with a person they like is considered a "date" or not. And while only 17 percent of Americans lived in a one-person household in 1970, nearly twice as many did in 2012.

Take a spin through the infographic below for more tidbits and factoids about how our social graces are moving inversely proportionally to the percentage of our lives we live on screens.

Related: Why Google, Facebook and Twitter Execs Are Meeting With a Monk

Click to Enlarge+
How to Use Social Media to Find Customers (Infographic)
Catherine Clifford

Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC

Catherine Clifford is senior entrepreneurship writer at CNBC. She was formerly a senior writer at Entrepreneur.com, the small business reporter at CNNMoney and an assistant in the New York bureau for CNN. Clifford attended Columbia University where she earned a bachelor's degree. She lives in Brooklyn, N.Y. You can follow her on Twitter at @CatClifford.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

AI Is Going to 'Replace Everybody' in Several Fields, According to the 'Godfather of AI.' Here's Who He Says Should Be 'Terrified.'

Geoffrey Hinton, called the "Godfather of AI" due to his pioneering work on AI, says some fields face a heavier risk of replacement due to automation.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

How to Know When It's Time to Sell Your Business — Before It's Too Late

It's not always simple to recognize when it's time to move on. Here are three signs to look for to help you make the decision.

By Jessica Fialkovich
Taxes

Why New Tax Rules Could Be a Game Changer for Your Business

With the One Big Beautiful Bill Act making its way through Congress, entrepreneurs need to be ready for significant tax policy changes.

By Tom Wheelwright
Business News

Duracell Accuses Energizer of 'Blatantly False Advertising' in Latest Legal Battle

Duracell and Energizer have been suing each other over advertising claims for years.

By Sherin Shibu
Marketing

Substack Just Launched a $20 Million Fund — Here's What It Means for the Future of Creator Control

Substack's $20 million creator fund is a clear signal that creator ownership and control are becoming the new standard. As platforms shift and algorithms change, creators are reclaiming their audiences, their income and their digital identities.

By Rachel Sterling