Facebook Toys With Our Minds, Crashes Briefly, Then Comes Back to Life

August 1, 2014 2 min read

No status updates. No pics. No check-ins. No Facebook. Only a frustratingly vague error message that read “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on getting this fixed as soon as we can.”



Such was the case earlier today, when the world’s biggest social media network was as good as dead for 35 long, excruciating minutes. It was down and out. The rare outage left some 1.2 billion users without access to their accounts and the endless array of tempting distractions they offer.

23:36 pm Mayday mayday, Facebook is down, facebook is down, i repeat, #facebookdown, we need back up immediately — Pangestu, udjo (@TakaJopu) August 1, 2014

The only clue as to why Facebook went down appeared on Facebook’s official status page. The message, titled “Increased errors/latency on all Platform surfaces,” in the company’s “issue history” on the page read: “Facebook is currently experiencing an issue that is affecting all API and web surfaces. Our engineers detected the issue quickly and are working to resolve it ASAP. We'll update shortly.”



Shortly was right. Only 35 minutes isn’t that long to wait. Actually, it was hellacious for some, as evidenced, of course, on Twitter. It’s no surprise that the rival social media site exploded with angry and hilarious reactions to the crash, just as it did the last few times Facebook tanked.

My reaction wen Facebook is down! Time to go outside and know my neighbors. pic.twitter.com/nRSPWoA4aZ — Dreenah-Dreezy (@DreenahDreezy) August 1, 2014

