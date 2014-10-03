13 Movie Quotes to Push You to Excel at the Entrepreneurial Mindset

October 3, 2014 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the SEAL Teams, movie quotes were a way to lighten the mood. In times of stress or uncertainty, a good one-liner can be the make-or-break point between happiness and despair.

Whether it’s an affirmation or a famous inspirational saying, quotes serve as emotional anchors that lift the soul to a more enjoyable place by creating a connection between the mind and body.

To stir in some motivation to your day, here are 13 movie quotes to help the entrepreneurial mindset excel:

Nothing is over! -- Rambo

Failure only exists if you don’t believe in learning. The only states of constancy are death and taxes, so to believe that a current startup initiative is dead is really to be left with unexplored choices.

Related: 5 Great Call-to-Action Film Quotes For Entrepreneurs

If I can change and you can change, everybody can change! -- Rocky

The most powerful weapon of the human mind -- in my non-expert opinion -- is the power of choice. Of the 174 students who started our BUD/S class, only 29 of us proactively chose to endure, and we did so based on the long-term net gain over the short-term pain.

Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it. -- Ferris Bueller

The pressure of the work day drives us towards the next “to do” that (we think) will reap immediate rewards, such as firing off emails or cleaning out your inbox. However, if you want to maximize your impact as an entrepreneur, take a step back and focus on the one thing that yields the greatest value: people.

Where you goin’? Nowhere. You’re goin’ nowhere! -- Boondock Saints

If Walt Disney had believed that he lacked creativity as told by his newspaper editor, the magical wonderland might not exist. Attitude is contagious. Don’t let other people impose their self-limiting beliefs on you.

You think anybody wants a roundhouse kick to the face while I’m wearing these bad boys? -- Napoleon Dynamite

If you’re worried about people not taking you seriously, don’t. Instead, focus on what you can affect. Let your actions speak for themselves by being who you are and not who you say you are.

We got no food, we got no jobs, our pets' heads are falling off! -- Dumb and Dumber

Things can always be worse. Always. Re-purpose negativity into motivation by considering that every success begins with a failure.

We’re goin’ streaking! -- Old School

Related: 10 Inspirational Robin Williams Quotes

Even if nobody is attuned to your genius idea, just keep on keepin’ on -- that’s what leaders do and that’s what distinguishes successful startups.

May the wings of liberty never lose a feather. -- Big Trouble in Little China

Know who you are, what you stand for and what you don’t stand for.

I have nipples Greg, could you milk me? -- Meet the Parents

If you want to get ahead of everybody else, you have to be willing to question what "is."

Why worry? Each of us is wearing an unlicensed nuclear accelerator on his back. -- Ghostbusters

Sometimes sweating the small stuff is an exercise in futility. As Nike says, “Just Do It.”

I'm in a glass case of emotion! -- Anchorman

It’s easy to let emotion get the better of you. Don’t let it. Stay disciplined in letting data drive your decision-making for as much as possible. Of course, there will be times when intuition will take precedence, but being deliberate is preferable to being hasty.

I tend to think of myself as a one-man wolf pack. -- The Hangover

Branding is essential to soliciting the right customers and growing your business, and identifying your brand begins with identifying yourself. To understand your purpose as a company is to know who you, as the company’s leader, aspire to be.

The Donger need food! -- Sixteen Candles

When all is said and done, don’t forget to eat. Take care of your body and your body will take care of you.

No matter where you glean your motivation, there’s always another source to turn to, something inspiring everywhere you look. What are your favorite movie quotes?

Related: What Filmmakers Can Teach Entrepreneurs