Beyond the Big Guys: 13 Smaller VCs to Keep on Your Radar (Infographic)

October 27, 2014 2 min read

Almost half of venture capital dollars were raised by five firms in the three months ending in September, according to the most recent report from the National Venture Capital Association.

Despite a top-heavy VC market in the U.S. dominated by a handful of large players, there are a lot of smaller, active, up-and-coming VC firms in the U.S. that ought to be paid attention to. The infographic below, generated by Pulp PR, highlights 13 U.S. venture capital firms, each with a total fund size of less than $150 million, as well as their particular area of interest.

For example, Hatteras Venture Partners, headquartered in Durham, N.C., is a $125 million fund focused on health and biopharm startups. Live Oak Venture Partners, based in Austin, Texas, is a $109 million fund with particular interest in digital media and social media startups.

While the biggest VC firms may get all the attention, being backed by a smaller firm may be a better move. A report from the Kansas City, Mo.-based entrepreneurship organization The Kauffman Foundation released two years ago called “We Have Met The Enemy…And He Is Us,” slammed the VC market for being dysfunctional and suggested that Kauffman would itself invest in smaller VC funds going forward. Experts argue that at smaller VC firms, the partners are more hands on and more committed to seeing the companies they invest in succeed.

If you’re seeking VC backing, have a look at the infographic below for some inspiration.

