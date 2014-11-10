Gold? Silver? Pffft. This Necklace Is Pure Illumination.

November 10, 2014 3 min read

If gold and silver bling aren’t your thing, maybe it’s time to lighten up -- literally.

The future of jewelry is weightless, responsive and made of pure light. At least that’s what the creatives behind Neclumi -- a slick new virtual “necklace” made only of light -- are projecting. Again, quite literally.

Related: This 'Smart' Yoga Mat Has a Built-In Instructor

PanGenerator’s Neclumi is an ethereal, interactive, illuminated necklace, possibly the first of its kind. And, yes, it’s composed of nothing more than projected light aimed at the nape of your neck.

You have to see it to believe it:

The question, of course, is how does this thing work? The process, which Neclumi’s makers say is a work in progress, is still somewhat clunky. But, if you’re allergic to metal or get a kick out of flashing the latest, craziest fashion tech, rigging it up might be worth the hassle.

By clunky, we mean that you have to hide a pico-projector up your shirt. Then you have to connect the mini light projector via HDMI cable to your smartphone. And then, right about when you’re feeling like a wired undercover cop, you launch the custom Neclumi app that tells the projector what to do.

Related: Bat-Like Technology Is Giving the 'White Cane' a Much-Deserved Upgrade

After all that set-up, it’s time for the fun. With the app as a remote control, you can rock four unique undulating geometric light patterns on your neck. Using certain smartphone features (accelerometer, microphone, compass, etc.), each design mode responds to your movements in different artsy-freaky ways.

When you move, Neclumi moves. Like so: “Airo” mode emits horizontal thin wisps of light that speed up or slow down according to your walking pace. Curved “Movi” zebra stripes bounce when you bounce. Concentric circular “Roto” ribbons rotate when you, yep, rotate. And sound-reactive “Sono” mode explodes firework-like fractals in response to your voice. How awesome would it be to dance and sing with this baby on?

Related: Google Is Developing an Ingestible Cancer-Detecting Pill

Neclumi isn’t PanGenerator’s first foray into futuristic reactive human ornamentation. The Warsaw, Poland-based digital art collective also designed an innovative “smart” wristlet called Tactilu. It’s a Bluetooth bracelet that lets people virtually “touch” each other. Yeah, that. “Teleintimacy,” anyone? Doesn’t exactly scream sexy.

With the Neclumi, you’d think a bizarre simulated necklace would look a little dorky, but it’s actually pretty slick. Almost elegant. With shimmering, sensual waves of glowing white light dancing along your throat chakra, it’s like your own personal, portable special effects show. A surefire conversation starter that will put you in the spotlight wherever you go.

There’s only one problem: Neclumi isn’t available yet. For now, it’s still just a concept art project. A brilliant one indeed.

What crazy apps, gadgets and tech have you come across lately? Let us know by emailing us at FarOutTech@entrepreneur.com or by telling us in the comments below.

Related: Forget Necklaces and Rings. This Gold Goes Inside Your Head