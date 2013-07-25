Forget Necklaces and Rings. This Gold Goes Inside Your Head Engineers are working on a way to use gold particles to possibly treat movement disorders and other ailments.

By Jason Fell

Don't call it a fashion statement.

Engineers are working on a way to combine tiny, tiny pieces of gold, called nanoparticles, with an elastic polymer to create a stretchable, conductive material. Yes, it's shiny and playfully stretchy, but the intention is to improve your health.

The idea -- in language even non-geeks can comprehend -- is that most metal compounds lose their ability to conduct electricity when stretched out. But when gold particles are mixed with elastic polymers, it "self-organizes" into chains, making the material conducive when expanded or contracted, according to a report in Wired.

The gold-polyurethane material could someday be used in the form of implantable electrodes in the brain for treating movement disorders or in the heart to help regulate cardiac activity.

"It looks like elastic gold," Nicholas Kotov, a chemical engineer at the University of Michigan, told Wired. "But we can stretch it just like a rubber band."

Gold has had other uses in technology for years but the application seems pretty cool. A material that's stretchy and has the ability to transport electrons no matter its state can conceivably have a number of applications throughout medicine and beyond -- as long as the materials won't be rejected and can mold to the various surfaces and movements of the body.

Just don't try to pawn off your gold-infused electrodes or pacemakers for a quick buck. We don't think Les Gold from Hardcore Pawn would be impressed.
Jason Fell

Entrepreneur Staff

VP, Native Content

Jason Fell is the VP of Native Content, managing the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. He previously served as Entrepreneur.com's managing editor and as the technology editor prior to that.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

This Entrepreneur's Cheat Code Gives You an Easy Talent Advantage — Are You Using It?

How a flexible talent strategy is a business skill that every entrepreneur and executive can use to drive profitability, growth and innovation

By Matthew Mottola
Living

The Cost of Everything is Going Up, But Sam's Club Membership is 60% Off

You could save on groceries, gas, and more.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

'Probably Died Waiting for You to Do Your Lesson': Duolingo Says Its Mascot, Duo the Owl, Is Dead

The language app posted the news on social media Tuesday.

By Erin Davis
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Business News

Using ChatGPT? AI Could Damage Your Critical Thinking Skills, According to a Microsoft Study

Relying on AI can mean using fewer cognitive skills, which can lead to a deterioration over time.

By Sherin Shibu