Wendy's Japan Crams Entire Turkey Dinner Between Two Buns

Turkey, mashed potatoes and some leafy greens: full Christmas dinner or new Japanese fast-food sandwich?

Wendy's Japan is now offering a "Turkey Special" that brings mashed potatoes to the world of burgers. The chain is serving up two limited-time menu items for the holidays: the Turkey Pretzel Mashed Potato Burger and the Pretzel Turkey Spicy Chicken Burger.

Both burgers feature patties topped with mashed potatoes and slices of turkey deli meat and served on a pretzel bun, reports Brand Eating. The Mashed Potato Burger comes with a beef patty, cheese and gravy, and the Spicy Chicken Burger comes with a breaded chicken fillet.

The mashed potato mashup comes at the end of a year filled with bizarre Japanese fast-food offerings. When With Burger King serving up everything from a black cheeseburger to a burger topped with berries, Wendy's mashed potato and turkey burgers are hardly the weirdest thing on the menu.

