My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Crowdfunding

Indiegogo Launches Commerce Option for Successful Crowdfunding Campaign Owners

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Indiegogo Launches Commerce Option for Successful Crowdfunding Campaign Owners
Image credit: Gil C | Shutterstock.com
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

For so many entrepreneurs, crowdfunding campaign websites are where dreams are born. It’s where brand-new entrepreneurs launch their first businesses and serial entrepreneurs test out new ideas. Now, your crowdfunding website can also be where your new business takes its first steps.

With the launch of a new program called InDemand, San Francisco-based crowdfunding platform Indiegogo wants successful crowdfunding campaign owners to keep their campaign websites live on the Indiegogo platform for good.

Related: Everything You Need for a Winning Crowdfunding Campaign (Infographic)

From a crowdfunding campaign site, the InDemand platform allows new business owners to manage customer orders, analyze potential revenue projections and build on any existing online search momentum.

A pilot program for Indiegogo’s new feature launched in September 2014 and some of the test campaigns have seen impressive success. For example, the Geek Audio crowdfunding campaign has raised another $1.4 million after closing its campaign with a bit more than $1.1 million. That brings the Geek Audio earnings from Indiegogo north of $2.5 million.

Why You Should Never Cross Your Arms Again

Image credit: Indiegogo.com

Related: Indiegogo Pilots New Program Allowing Crowdfunding Campaigns to Stay Open Indefinitely

Indiegogo’s innovations in how crowdfunding campaign websites are used is a mark of maturity for an industry that has gone from an offbeat, alternative finance tool for artists to a multi-billion-dollar industry that is changing the way entrepreneurs launch and grow their businesses.

Also, Indiegogo the new commerce-management feature is a mark of the second-place competitor racing to keep up with the biggest name in the industry: Kickstarter. Even aside from this latest rollout, Indiegogo offers users options for setting up their campaigns that Kickstarter does not. For example, on Indiegogo, users can opt to collect the money they raised even if they don’t reach their goal, for a higher commission fee. On Kickstarter, users either reach their goal and collect their earnings or they don’t and they go away empty handed.

Related: Crowdfunding for Life Events, Medical Emergencies Is Now Free on Indiegogo

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Crowdfunding

Beyond Kickstarter: 10 Niche Crowdfunding Platforms for Startups

Crowdfunding

5 Steps to Transform Your Idea into a Profitable Business Using Crowdfunding

Crowdfunding

How to Raise a Million Dollars on Kickstarter