My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Celebrities

From Tidal to 22 Days Nutrition, Jay Z and Beyoncé Are Facing a Fierce Branding Backlash

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
From Tidal to 22 Days Nutrition, Jay Z and Beyoncé Are Facing a Fierce Branding Backlash
Image credit: Featureflash | Shutterstock.com
Beyonce and Jay Z
Former Staff Writer
3 min read

In recent years, it has seemed as if Jay Z and Beyoncé could do no wrong.

As music’s first couple, she was riding high off the success of a surprise visual album that defied timeworn marketing norms. He was embarking on a savvy spurt of new business ventures, including the sports management agency Roc Nation Sports and the acquisition of uber-luxe champagne brand Armand de Brignac.

But now, the duo’s entrepreneurial streak seems to have struck a sour chord. Yesterday, in the latest instance of branding backlash, Good Morning America teased that Beyoncé had an “amazing” announcement to share. When that news turned out not to be an album but a pre-recorded monologue about a plant-based diet that the starlet occasionally favors -- a barely-veiled shill for her forthcoming meal-delivery company -- the Beyhive started swarming in furor.

Related: Beyoncé Wants You to Get Your Kale On, Launches Vegan Food Delivery Service

One fan was even quick to post photographic evidence of the starlet chomping on a burger.

Beyond a mere letdown, however, the move seems to call into question the misguided nature of the venture itself. The fact that Beyoncé is not a vegan and has reportedly had limited involvement in the creation of 22 Days Nutrition -- a company being spearheaded by her trainer and life coach, Marco Borges -- has struck a nerve with skeptical fans.

It’s the same skepticism that has plagued other would-be lifestyle gurus, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Blake Lively, and it’s the same skepticism that has turned Tidal, Jay Z’s three-month-old streaming service, into an all-out disaster. If the concept of multimillionaires sermonizing about how to eat healthfully or how to purchase music has inspired seething backlash on the part of consumers, it hasn’t stopped tone-deaf stars from hurling their hats into the entrepreneurial ring.

Related: How Reese Witherspoon's New Lifestyle Brand Stacks Up Against Goop, Honest and Preserve

After purchasing Tidal for $56 million last March, Jay Z unveiled the service at a bizarre launch event at a New York City post office, during which top-selling artists quoted Nietzsche and bemoaned the financial injustices of the music business. Late last month, Tidal drifted to No. 9 on the iTunes list of top-grossing music apps, right after Slacker Radio.

Granted, at the end of the day, Jay Z is at the helm of an expansive empire worth $550 million -- including Roc-A-Fella records, the Rocawear clothing line and a chain of 40/40 nightclubs. And Beyoncé, worth an estimated $250 million, is poised to launch an athleisure line with Topshop later this fall.

Nevertheless, the couple’s recent missteps would seem to indicate that a healthy helping of humility is crucial in the entrepreneurial realm -- especially when you’re the queen bee.

Related: Jay-Z to Acquire Scandinavian Music Streaming Company for $56 Million

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kim Perell
Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Celebrities

The Property Brothers Offer Free Advice On Building a Strong Business -- and a Strong Partnership

Silent Bob Is Now a Legitimate Ganjapreneur

Project Grow

3 Lessons You Can Learn About Business from the World's Greatest Snowboarder