Welcome Home: Makook Deliver IoT To The MENA Region

Makook, a Dubai-based technology firm, wants to simplify and enhance your life. As people and things continue to converge on the IoT, services to facilitate connectivity must keep up and that’s where Makook is useful. The company offers everything from entertainment to home security, automation, and energy management. Makook keeps your world connected with its proprietary app that is available in both Google Play and the App Store. From the app, you can stream video, take an online course, and take a peek into your home or anywhere you have home monitoring devices installed. Makook aims to bring all facets of your life to a single, digital platform with a seamlessly connected experience.