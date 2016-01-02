Book Reviews

Book Review: Insightout By Dr. Tina Seelig

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Book Review: Insightout By Dr. Tina Seelig
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In the world of business today, innovation is a key player in the success or failure of any company. It’s no longer enough to just have ideas, those ideas must be brought to life through action. Dr. Tina Seelig, a fan of innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, and demonstrates this well in her latest book InsightOut. Readers, you might remember her from inGenius, when she discussed creativity and imagination as underutilized and/or stifled arenas in the corporate world.

Source: HarperOne

In addition to expressing her belief about how important it is to teach our youth to be entrepreneurs, she also feels that anyone can be taught to bring even their wildest ideas to life with the right tools. Each chapter has real life examples and projects that the reader can do to apply all of the theories and tools she presents. At the outset, she states that her “goal in this book is to bring together what we know about creativity with what we know about entrepreneurship,” and she succeeds in doing so.

Businesses who are looking for a way to release all of the creativity they feel is locked up in their human capital should pick this one up and share it with upper management.  

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Book Reviews

Book Review: Future Brain: The 12 Keys To Create Your High Performance Brain By Dr. Jenny Brockis

Book Reviews

Book Review: Leadership BS, By Jeffrey Pfeffer

Book Reviews

Book Review: Primed To Perform, By Neel Doshi & Lindsay McGregor