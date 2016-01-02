Book Review: Insightout By Dr. Tina Seelig

January 2, 2016 2 min read

In the world of business today, innovation is a key player in the success or failure of any company. It’s no longer enough to just have ideas, those ideas must be brought to life through action. Dr. Tina Seelig, a fan of innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, and demonstrates this well in her latest book InsightOut. Readers, you might remember her from inGenius, when she discussed creativity and imagination as underutilized and/or stifled arenas in the corporate world.

In addition to expressing her belief about how important it is to teach our youth to be entrepreneurs, she also feels that anyone can be taught to bring even their wildest ideas to life with the right tools. Each chapter has real life examples and projects that the reader can do to apply all of the theories and tools she presents. At the outset, she states that her “goal in this book is to bring together what we know about creativity with what we know about entrepreneurship,” and she succeeds in doing so.

Businesses who are looking for a way to release all of the creativity they feel is locked up in their human capital should pick this one up and share it with upper management.