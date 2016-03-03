My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Customer Engagement

How to Ensure You Never Have an Angry Customer

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How to Ensure You Never Have an Angry Customer
Image credit: shutterstock
Guest Writer
Director, Ar-Es Travels
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For an entrepreneur, there is nothing as scary as an angry customer. In today’s world of social media, when she has the tool to spread the negative word, the scenario is positively terrifying.

At the same time, businesses depend heavily on word-of-mouth, especially in the services sector such as travel and hospitality. On the other hand, getting recognized for your good work and seeing the customer return again and again is what every entrepreneur dreams of.

Here are four customer management tips in the services sector to ensure there are more handshakes and smiles rather than angry online rants.

Be transparent:

Your customer is your bread and butter. If she leaves unhappy, you have failed, and I feel and you haven’t earned money, even if monetary transaction has taken place. To ensure you have a happy customer, be transparent in your dealing.

Don’t glean over the fine print and details about “Terms and conditions apply”. When it comes to the financial bit, be doubly sure and spell out the details about the price, your fee, the mode of payment, and so on. You aren’t selling them a product with 33 per cent extra, or a one-plus-one scheme. You are giving them a service – make sure it is exemplary.

Don’t exaggerate:

It’s difficult to not over-promise while trying to seal a deal, but refrain yourself. That’s not to say don’t emphasize all that you are giving your customer. Make as clever a sales pitch as you can, but don’t assure the customer of things that you can’t give her. For instance, if the customer service isn’t open on Sundays, don’t keep saying you are reachable 24x7. Apologizing for their bad experience or trying to make up for their disappointment later doesn’t work most of the time. So ensure you get it right the first time round.

The human touch:

In the services sector, the customer expects – nay demands – human interaction. Automated human voices, standard replies through the customer service department hardly help your cause. Companies in banking, insurance, travel, and hospitality industry are fast realizing that even while following processes, they need to personalize the interaction to make it a memorable one.

This becomes especially crucial in today’s competitive market where how you offer is often more important than what you have to offer.

Be reachable:

Many a time, the counter staff or the front-office executive doesn’t have a solution for the customer’s problem, or has to take a decision for which he needs his senior’s approval. Management needs to ensure it is approachable for times like these. The “You could have called me” and “You could have done this” doesn’t help with the situation, and neither does it make the executive feel he can put his trust in you.

(As told to Prerna Raturi)

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Customer Engagement

Tips on How to Better Engage With New Age Online Customers

Customer Service

9 Secrets to Having World-Class Customer Service

Social Media

3 Proven Methods Brands Like Glossier Use to Grow Their Social Media Impact