Communication Strategies

Communicating An Idea: Make Your Startup's Messaging Count

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Communicating An Idea: Make Your Startup's Messaging Count
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Guest Writer
Founder and CEO, Sixth Factor Consultancy; Board Member, TiE Dubai Chapter
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A startup is, at the core, an idea. And an idea is only as good as its communication.

Logically, it follows, that the success of any startup is governed by its communication strategy and how well it is able to communicate this idea.

As an organization that was built as a support structure for startup businesses, we see many startups that start with similar ideas, but only a few grow into billion dollar companies. One of the key things that differentiates those who make it is the clarity of their communications to different stakeholders in their business, both internal and external.

The starting point of each communication strategy is clarity in the mind of the entrepreneur about what they are doing, how they are going to execute that idea and, most importantly, “why” they are doing it. This becomes the core around which a communication strategy is adapted to suit the different stakeholders. It is critical for the message to be concise, simple and relevant to the target audience– as this has a direct impact on the ability to connect and persuade. Ineffective communication can result in missed opportunity, irrespective of the standing of the startup in the market.

Related: How To Make Your Business Messaging Effective In The Age Of Video

So as a startup, ask yourself the following questions, and then action them for your enterprise:

  1. Are you clear on who you are and what you are doing? How are you going to achieve your goals? And, most importantly, why are you doing it? It’s very important to get this right to get your communication strategy correct.
  2. Have you identified who your stakeholders are? Internal (your team, your investors, your partners) and external (your vendors, suppliers, buyers, media): while all stakeholders are important, some are more important than others at different stages of a startup journey.
  3. Have you identified and prioritized your message? What is the emotional hook in your story? Include a human element in your story- people ultimately make decisions to deal with people, and not an enterprise.
  4. Have you identified which channels of communication are the best for you and your business? Depending on the stakeholders, leverage the channel that will be the best platform for your message and reach the right audience. It could be direct messages (emails, etc.), or it could be social media (here too pick the one that’s right for your business) or it could be in person. Optimize the different channels in terms of content to talk to the specific target audiences. Make sure you plan for what action you want as a result of each communication, and then focus the communication to get that action. It should not be a general nice-to-know information.
  5. Most importantly, keep it simple. You want to communicate as clearly and as concisely as possible. This might mean you have to compromise on the information you provide- but you can always direct the more interested people to your website.

Effective communication is critical for any enterprise whatever its size. So make sure you know how to convey its values, mission, culture, etc., whilst also promoting its product/service.

Related: Eight Steps To Create An Entrepreneurial Roadmap For Your Venture

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Communication Strategies

Want to Become a Better Communicator? Learn to Listen.

Communication Strategies

14 Proven Ways to Improve Your Communication Skills

Communication Strategies

The Best Communication Skills for Workplace Success