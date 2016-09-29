Uber Launches UberEATS In Dubai

September 29, 2016 2 min read

Starting this Thursday, Dubai residents can download the UberEATS app and get their favorite food delivered right to their doorstep.

Based off the same technology used on Uber, UberEATS connects customers to dishes from hundreds of restaurants. The delivery service will be available through the app 11am - 11pm, all seven days a week and until 5am over the weekend, for those late night eaters. This launch will make Dubai part of the 32 cities across the world to offer UberEATS.

In a statement, Jambu Palaniappan, UberEATS EMEA Head, said, “Bringing UberEATS to the UAE was a no-brainer for us. Dubai has become a culinary powerhouse in recent years, with an average of four new restaurants opening every day. The UberEATS app has been a huge success in every city we’ve launched in, and we think Dubai will love it too. With UberEATS, people can get great food at the touch of a button.”

Image credit: UberEATS.

“We are a key part of Dubai’s infrastructure and we know how this city moves," he added. "UberEATS uses this knowledge to help deliver people’s food more efficiently than ever before. We are looking forward to becoming an even more important part of the lives of the people of Dubai by enhancing the way people connect with the city and by helping customers to discover new foods and enjoy more of what Dubai has to offer.”

To order, all you have to do is download the app, or go to the site, sign in and enter the details. You can then track your order as you wait eagerly for your meal. Customers get access to a wide variety of restaurants including Gustronomy, Taqado, BurgerFuel, The Hummingbird Bakery, Sushi Art and Pinza, which will be designing an exclusive "Uber Pizza" to celebrate the launch. "Eaters" can get AED50 off their first order with the code, DubaiEATS.

