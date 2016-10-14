11 Motivational Mantras By Steve Jobs

October 14, 2016 4 min read

A person is born with an inner guidance system that tells him/her when they are on or off purpose by the amount of joy they experience. And, there is no denial in the saying that the “world doesn’t owe you anything, you have to create it”. To be powerful, one needs to take the position that creates or allow any positive thing to happen. “Steve Jobs”, a name that is not unheard, unread and unspoken did say it right, “Sometimes life is going to hit you in the head with a brick. Don't lose faith.”

Well, quotes are nonetheless an inspiration for the uninspired, and we’ve got the best 11 from the man himself!

“I'm convinced that about half of what separates the successful entrepreneurs from the non-successful ones is pure perseverance.” -

Perseverance for any entrepreneur is what drives him/her to reach beyond limits and strive for the best. Remember – Never Give Up!

“Sometimes when you innovate, you make mistakes. It is best to admit them quickly, and get on with improving your other innovations”

Innovation – A way to do anything better than the alternative! It is thus innovation that distinguishes between a leader and a follower.

“Be a yardstick of quality. Some people aren't used to an environment where excellence is expected.”

Getting out of the comfort zone is not an easy thing to do; people stick to their boring jobs just because of their cozy comfort zones. Steve advised us long ago to be yardstick of quality and expect excellence coming your way!

"Being the richest man in the cemetery doesn't matter to me. Going to bed at night saying we've done something wonderful, that's what matters to me."

The highlight of your day should be the nighttime. Yes, when you recall back your achievements, mistakes, and failures all at once. In those moments of improvisation, you are your real-self! Make a habit of improvising everyday!

"I want to put a ding in the universe."

This quote sums it all up! Be a differentiator, think and act out of the box! Work with minds that challenge your potential. The route to that ding is complicated but the fruit will be just worth it…

"My favorite things in life don't cost any money. It's really clear that the most precious resource we all have is time."

Time is indeed money and all of us have lived this quote every other day. Your mantra should be – “Better never THAN late”.

“Quality is much better than quantity. One home run is much better than two doubles.”

Quality is not an act, it is a habit. Quality is what matters at the end of what you deliver to any given resource – It is the result of intentions and efforts combined.

“Creativity is just connecting things. When you ask creative people how they did something, they feel a little guilty because they didn’t really do it, they just saw something. It seemed obvious to them after a while.”

Ask any creative person how he/she does it and he’ll stay guilty! This is a proven attribute of creative resource, they say – It is damn obvious!

“Design is not just what it looks like and feels like. Design is how it works.”

Any business model is based on a design, and every design speaks for itself, be it the A to Z of “Amazon” or a half-eaten apple of “Apple”.

“What a computer is to me is the most remarkable tool that we have ever come up with. It’s the equivalent of a bicycle for our minds."

Respect the tool that drives your business operations every day. It is from a screen where ideas come to picture.

"Stay hungry. Stay foolish.”

Dare to make unconventional decisions as Steve Jobs did when he quit his college to pursue his dream, as India’s famous freedom fighters did it against oppression, as Warren Buffet did early in his career and turned tables. Some people might call you foolish but prudence will prove that it pays to stay foolish.