5 Note-Taking Apps For Entrepreneurs For Paperless Work

October 21, 2016 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Being an entrepreneur is not an easy job. There are times when you cannot remember most of the information at a meeting and you end up jotting down key notes. But where do most of these notes end up? You either lose them or forget about them.

The basic use of taking effective notes is to write down what matters. Fortunately, we live in a time where we don’t have to deal with problems like stacks of paper and missing notes. As an entrepreneur, you can’t afford to lose important notes during meetings. With a large offering of note-taking apps, you can save your time by taking digital notes down using your smartphone. Tiresome note searching will suddenly become handy, accessible and easy to store.

Given below are top five apps for busy entrepreneurs to simplify the process of jotting down notes.

Evernote :

Platform: IOS, Android, Windows Phone

Features: Founded by Stepan Pachikov, Evernote is a freemium app that lets you jot down a reminder, create a to-do list and snap photos. The app has text identification feature which recognizes handwritten and index print text. It helps to search a specific word, whether in PDF or on a photograph.

Letterspace :

Platform: IoS and MAC

Features: Letterspace by Sittipon Simasanti is a light note-taking app with an auto-organizing feature that saves you the hassle of organizing notes manually. What makes this app stand out among others is the use of hashtag and mention feature to assign a note.

OneNote: (Type, Write & Draw):

Platform: Windows

Features: Microsoft’s Onenote app is a digital notebook to jot down your ideas, meeting notes, draw or sketch ideas and make a to-do list. It is a great tool to throw your idea around and share your notebooks with other people in real time.

Google Keep:

Platform: Android, IOS, Chrome OS

Features: Unlike other popular alternatives, Google Keep can also be used as web application. Talking about note-taking feature, it allows users to categorize and filters notes by color, label and other attributes.

Zoho Notebook:

Platform: Android & IoS

Features: Zoho Notebook, a free note-taking app by Chennai-based Zoho lets you create notes in various formats like text, audio, photo and checklist. The app lets you group notes through a ‘pinch’ feature and also helps in maintaining journal entries.