My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Uber

Uber's Travis Kalanick Once Said You Need Bizmance Not Bromance to Run A Partnership

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Uber's Travis Kalanick Once Said You Need Bizmance Not Bromance to Run A Partnership
Image credit: Wikipedia
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor, Entrepreneur.com
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In his last latest trip to India in 2017 Uber Technologies Founder and CEO Travis Kalanick had said the world's biggest taxi aggregator started with something he would like to call Bizmance.

"As I sat with my co-founder, we wondered what it must be to book a cab right away for a few cents and that is when Uber came in."

Kalanick says to be an entrepreneur, you got to be ready for the hard stuff.

Looks like the time to be ready for the hard stuff has begun for Kalanick as he is forced to step down owing to investor pressure.

The American computer programmer and businessman has had to battle a string of grave allegations of sexual harassment, gender discrimination along with an unfriendly work culture in the last couple of months. 

"When you are starting at the prospect of doing serious physical or emotional damage to yourself is when you should decide to move on," says Kalanick who quit his previous startup only when he reached a stage of damage.

Kalanick believes very few start-ups exist where two partners make it till the end or forever.

At Uber, we have the champions mindset says Kalanick.

"The champions mind is not about winning and losing - but knowing you can get up and fight it - so you would never loose and that is what makes you a true entrepreneur."

Kalanick called his company's exit from China a beautiful experience.

"He can't do everything. Sometimes you should know when it is worth investing more time."

 

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From
No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Uber

Uber Drivers Have Completed More Than 10 Billion Trips

Uber

Appointment of New President Proves that Uber is Not Going to Give Up on India

Uber

Uber Is Building a Flying Taxi Technology Center in Paris