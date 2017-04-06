Google Wi-Fi Wants To Helps You Take A Breather From Browsing

April 6, 2017 2 min read

Have you ever felt that you and your family spend way too much time staring at devices? Well, Google wants to help you take a break.

Google is reportedly rolling out a new feature for its Wi-Fi mesh system called "Scheduled Pause." This new feature lets users block out time to turn off the internet connection to select devices, helping families focus on other activities, like finishing homework, winding down before bed or enjoying real-life face time during dinner. To use this feature, all you have to do is head into the Google Wi-Fi app and select which devices you want to disconnect. Then, name the block of time (such as "Bedtime" or "Homework") and select the hours and days you want the pause schedule to take effect.

While it is a simple idea, this could help users indulge in taking breaks from binge watching marathons and browsing social media. This could also help in bringing more interactions between people around the house. Sure its a small step, but it is in the right direction.

