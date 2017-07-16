Infographics

The Organizational Tactics, Work Habits and Routines of the Most Successful People (Infographic)

Take a look at how some of the most successful people set up their workspace.
Image credit: Klaus Vedfelt | Getty Images
How your workspace is set up can help or hinder your productivity. So what makes for a great workspace?

For inspiration, see how people such as Elon Musk and Oprah Winfrey organize their desks and surroundings. Of course, different tactics work for different people. So to maximize productivity, find what best suits you.

While many people believe a clean desk will provide clarity and decrease stress, that’s not what Albert Einstein thought. In fact, Einstein was a supporter of the messy desk, having once said, “If a cluttered desk is a sign of a cluttered mind, then what are we to think of an empty desk?”

Mark Zuckerberg prefers to have the same desk as every other Facebook employee. Studies have shown that open floor plans can encourage creativity and productivity -- especially if you’re rubbing elbows with the CEO.

Another option is the standing desk. According to research, productivity can get a 10 percent boost when using a standing desk. An avid user of the standing desk was author Ernest Hemingway, who put his typewriter on top of a bookshelf in his bedroom.

Check out National Pen’s infographic below to see the desk styles of some of the most famous people history to today.

 

Desk Styles of the Rich and Genius - Infographic by National Pen

 

Rose Leadem

Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc. 

