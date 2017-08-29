My Queue

Infographics

Infographic: 10 Tips For First-Time Managers

Infographic: 10 Tips For First-Time Managers
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

You’ve nailed that job interview becoming a manager for the first time in your career; while it’s time for celebrations, you are certain to feel overwhelmed about the way ahead. Yes, you are going to be calling the shots, but there’s also the fact that decision-making and management is by no means an easy task, and requires varied skills like communication, motivation, coaching, and others. If you are at a point in your career where you need to upskill to lead as a first-time manager, here’s an infographic by UK-based Acuity Training offering ten key pointers.

“Accept that you still have much to learn,” is the first tip offered by the infograph, which urges first-time managers to be prepared to learn from their team and get used to setting work priorities and goals. The infographic also urges you to start sharing and generating ideas through brainstorming sessions, and reminds managers that “recognition is a very powerful motivator,” and feedback coupled with recognition can motivate workforce more than money can.

To learn more about how you can build your career by learning how to lead, check out the full infographic below.

Courtesy of: Acuity Training

