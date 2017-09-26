10 Ways Slackbots Will Change the Future of Work

A slackbot is one of the most effective ways to improve your company's overall performance by making sure everyone is on the same page.

Chatbots have proven to be reliable tools that can be used to increase your sales and improve your marketing efforts. Today, hundreds of companies are already harnessing the power of AI-powered virtual assistants. Although most of these organizations use them to help consumers, others have also started to use them as an internal growth-hacking tool.

With the development of business-oriented messaging applications like Slack, the stage is set for chatbots to revolutionize the way we do business. Slackbots that are designed to help a company's employees are often referred to as internal-facing chatbots, and they can help your employees by answering questions and providing solutions when they need it.

In order to help you understand how these AI-powered virtual assistants can improve your internal operations, I've put together an article discussing how Slackbots will change the future of work as we know it.

What are chatbots?

Chatbots are dedicated pieces of software that are designed to help users carry out different tasks by implementing machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI). This means that bots can interact with your employees and help them without the assistance of another human being.

The main reason Slackbots are used, and their most obvious application, is to improve communications across your entire company. In addition, they're capable of carrying out a huge array of tasks that have a major impact on your organization.

That being said, in order to set up a successful Slackbot, you have to invest a significant amount of time and effort into its development and optimize it on a regular basis.

Building your own bot.

The first step to implementing a successful chatbot is choosing the right building platform. ChattyPeople offers a chatbot-creating platform because it allows users to build an AI-powered virtual assistant without any coding knowledge in just a matter of minutes.

ChattyPeople offers a purely visual interface that uses "building blocks" to build your Slackbot. Moreover, because you can create bots for free, you can experiment and create different versions before deciding which one to implement into your business. You can then launch your virtual assistant through Slack and allow your team to start enjoying a more streamlined work experience.

How slackbots will change the future of work.

Slack is already an effective business application, and implementing a chatbot can turn it into the most important tool your employees have available. Using a Slackbot will completely change the way companies operate because they can:

1. Enhance communications.

Companies that employ Slack often have good communication, and employing a chatbot can improve this across the board. Instead of depending on your team members to respond to inquiries or schedule appointments, Slackbots can help arrange meetings and provide information instantly.

2. Centralize tasks.

Although Slackbots shouldn't replace important pieces of software, such as CRMs, they can help centralize all business applications and work as an oracle for your company. In lieu of having to switch from one program to another, your employees will be able to ask a question directly to your Slackbot or simply ask them to carry out any tasks they need.

3. Sync all your departments.

Effective business models break down their operations into specific departments. Most of the time, each department is addressed independently, which can create synchronization issues and result in negative experiences. Slackbots can synchronize all departments by sending out mass notifications, confirming they're delivered, and answering any questions about any changes that have been made.

4. Provide a personal assistant for all your team.

Traditionally, only business leaders have had access to a personal assistant. However, if you implement a Slackbot, you'll allow all of your employees to have a dedicated assistant to help them with their tasks without having to hire new team members.

5. Analyze big data.

Big data plays a vital role in the success of most organizations. That being said, you often need to hire analysts and dedicate hours of manpower into interpreting these findings. Slackbots can help you by sorting and analyzing big data in a matter of hours or minutes. The best part is they can present its findings in a logical manner to decision makers, relevant team members, or the entire organization, as required.

6. Simplify tasks.

There are many tasks that are repetitive and monotonous, yet essential for the operations of any company. Slackbots can help simplify these tasks because they can carry out most, if not all, of them. You just have to set up your bot to automatically take care of them or give your bot direct instructions each time you need it to carry out these actions for you.

7. Keep your workers informed.

Employees who feel like they're part of a team tend to perform better. The best way to motivate your workers is by keeping them informed about all changes and decisions, regardless of how small they may be. Slackbots can help keep all your employees updated and will let you know if there are recurring questions that need to be addressed immediately.

8. Improve scalability.

The main problem with many growth-hacking tools is that they're not intended to grow. Bots are designed to interact with thousands of users simultaneously, so they provide an awesome tool that will grow with your company every step of the way.

9. Minimize turnaround.

Because they improve communications, help your employees manage their time, and cut out the need for certain actions, chatbots can greatly reduce turnaround and production time without affecting quality.

10. Promote smoother B2B applications.

Companies that provide services and products to other businesses can use Slackbots to create a smoother and seamless experience for their clients. Instead of overloading your sales team, you can allow your bot to answer B2B inquiries and program them to bring in a sales representative once your potential clients have shown legitimate interest in your products or services.

Finally…

If you're looking for the most effective way to improve your company's overall performance, implementing a Slackbot can help you organize your business and make sure everyone is on the same page. Follow the tips outlined above and you'll experience firsthand the impact that Slackbots can have on a business's success.