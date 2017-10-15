Mobility Tech Startups, DSOA And Volkswagen Middle East Want To Support You

October 15, 2017 2 min read

Are you an entrepreneur working on a mobility tech solution in the GCC region? There’s good news as two large organizations in Dubai have decided to combine their expertise to support the growth of your smart transport solution. Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA), the regulatory body for the DSO free zone, has signed a strategic partnership with Volkswagen Middle East on the sidelines of GITEX Technology Week 2017 that took place from October 8-12, 2017.

As a two-year partnership, the parties aim to “open doors for mutual support of startups with innovative mobility initiatives across the GCC region” with the agreement, which was signed by Shahla Ahmed Abdul Razak, Deputy CEO, DSOA and Andrew Savvas, Brand Director - Volkswagen Middle East. With an intention of helping define the future of mobility in the region, the joint initiative of DSOA and Volkswagen will include events, targeted mentorship, and accelerator programs set to take place at DSOA’s tech incubator Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Centre (DTEC).

Commenting on the partnership Shahla Ahmed Abdul Razak, said in a statement, “We are proud to cement our strong ties with Volkswagen Middle East that began with the community safety-focused Human Crossing initiative at DSO in 2016, which gathered numerous accolades as a smart initiative. We appreciate the company’s efforts in supporting DTEC, currently the base of operations for more than 700 startups. Our strategic partnership opens a two-way corridor of collaboration between our organizations, and will significantly benefit of the pool of entrepreneurs available at DTEC, especially those in the field of smart transportation.”

To kick off the collaboration, Volkswagen Middle East is also set to be the official mobility partner of The Entrepreneur Day (TED), DTEC’s signature tech startup event set to take place on November 15-16, 2017. Conducted as an annual gathering of entrepreneurs, investors, and partners of the DTEC family, MENA’s entrepreneur community can benefit from key notes, panel sessions, workshops, networking events, and an annual pitch competition promising cash prizes and company setup support. For more details on TED 2017 and/or to apply for the pitch competition, visit here.

