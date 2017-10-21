My Queue

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Rado

The Executive Selection: Rado
Image credit: Rado
Rado DiaMaster Grande Seconde
Entrepreneur Staff
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As a watchmaker renowned for its ceramic cases, Rado is upping its game in the luxury watch world- and the brand wants its aficionados to indulge with the new additions to the DiaMaster Grande Seconde line.

Source: Rado
The timepieces feature Rado’s plasma high-tech ceramic case and the noteworthy asymmetrical dial design of two stacked sub-dials, running on an ETA 2899 automatic movement. Cool new touches (and a reminder that details can make a difference) are the added Roman numerals and a sunray pattern framing the sub-dials.

Source: Rado

An ideal timepiece for men and women, the timepieces come in blue dial with a black leather strap, or brown dial with a light brown leather strap. 

