The Executive Selection: Rado
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
As a watchmaker renowned for its ceramic cases, Rado is upping its game in the luxury watch world- and the brand wants its aficionados to indulge with the new additions to the DiaMaster Grande Seconde line.
An ideal timepiece for men and women, the timepieces come in blue dial with a black leather strap, or brown dial with a light brown leather strap.
