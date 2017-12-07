A Roaring Success: Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Centre (DTEC)

December 7, 2017 6 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

November was a busy month for Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Centre (Dtec), a tech startup hub developed by Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA), the regulatory body for Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO).



Following its four-year-long tradition, Dtec again hosted its annual Entrepreneur Day event, bringing together over 400 attendees and 80 exhibiting startups. The two-day event featured a packed agenda of thought sessions and panel discussions that covered a range of topics, including investment in MENA startups, growing e-commerce trends, design thinking, among other relevant subjects. The prominent stakeholders of the country’s ecosystem also didn’t hesitate to show their support- the event’s headline speakers included Walid Mansour, Partner and Chief Investment Officer at MEVP, Sirish Kumar, co-founder and CEO of Telr, Promoth Manghat, CEO of UAE Exchange, Haytham El Maayergi, Global Head of Transaction Banking at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Wissam Younane, CEO of BNC Publishing, and others.







Hans Henrik Christensen, Director of Dtec, welcoming guests at Dtec's Entrepreneur Day.

Dtec

Shahla Abdul Razak Bastaki, Deputy CEO at DSOA, guests at Dtec's Entrepreneur Day.

Dtec