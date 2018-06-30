Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Chopard

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Executive Selection: Chopard
Image credit: Chopard
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Launched in celebration for Chopard’s 150th anniversary, the brand has gone all out with the L.U.C. collection, aptly dubbed as the ‘all in one’. The timepiece has 14 indications with two dials, which includes astronomical and calendar functions, and a tourbillon. Offered in two new 10 piece limited editions, encased in 46 mm cases, one is available in gray blue dial, while the other is available in 18k rose gold. It bears other distinctive features: a date display, a month and leap year at 3 o’clock, a tourbillon indicating seconds at 6 o’clock, and the perpetual calendar’s day of the week display with a 24-hour indication at 9 o’clock.

Source: Chopard

And when you flip it, it gets even more interesting, it shows off an indicator for the timepiece’s seven-day power reserve, and indications for day-night, sunrise and sunset, plus an orbital moon-phase display- one of the characteristics of the collection. Running on L.U.C. Calibre 05.01-L, for a timepiece that’s functional with an aesthetic streak, don’t miss out on this one.

Related: The Executive Selection: Breitling Chronoliner B04

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: FarmHouseFresh

Lifestyle

Separating the Givers From the Takers

Lifestyle

5 Workouts You Can Do at Home for Free Right Now