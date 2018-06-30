The Executive Selection: Chopard

June 30, 2018 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Launched in celebration for Chopard’s 150th anniversary, the brand has gone all out with the L.U.C. collection, aptly dubbed as the ‘all in one’. The timepiece has 14 indications with two dials, which includes astronomical and calendar functions, and a tourbillon. Offered in two new 10 piece limited editions, encased in 46 mm cases, one is available in gray blue dial, while the other is available in 18k rose gold. It bears other distinctive features: a date display, a month and leap year at 3 o’clock, a tourbillon indicating seconds at 6 o’clock, and the perpetual calendar’s day of the week display with a 24-hour indication at 9 o’clock.

Source: Chopard

And when you flip it, it gets even more interesting, it shows off an indicator for the timepiece’s seven-day power reserve, and indications for day-night, sunrise and sunset, plus an orbital moon-phase display- one of the characteristics of the collection. Running on L.U.C. Calibre 05.01-L, for a timepiece that’s functional with an aesthetic streak, don’t miss out on this one.

Related: The Executive Selection: Breitling Chronoliner B04