The Top 5 Business Service Franchises From the Franchise 500

September 18, 2018 4 min read

Investing in a franchise will, hopefully, allow you to do two things:

Allow you to work for yourself. Provide you with the resources you need to flourish.

That can be a powerful combination, and it’s why so many of our readers ask about franchises. However, it’s also possible to offer those services to other potential entrepreneurs, whether through coaching, investing or even working in the business services industry.

These five companies from the Franchise 500 can allow you to help other people achieve their dreams and maintain their independence.

The UPS Store

Originally, The UPS Store was a separate company called Mail Boxes Etc. Its founders, Gerald Aul, Pat Senn and Robert Diaz, created it as an alternative to the U.S. Postal Service. However, in 2001, the company became a subsidiary of UPS, and its name changed to The UPS Store (ranked No. 4 in the Franchise 500) in 2003. It offers packaging, shipping and more throughout the United States and in Canada.

CEO: Tim Davis

Tim Davis Business headquarters: San Diego, Calif.

San Diego, Calif. Franchising since: 1980

1980 Initial investment: $177,955 to $402,595

$177,955 to $402,595 Initial franchise fee: $29,950

$29,950 New units in 2017: 69 units (1.4 percent)

69 units (1.4 percent) Training: 80 hours on the job, 72 hours in the classroom

80 hours on the job, 72 hours in the classroom Marketing support: Co-op advertising, ad templates, national media, regional advertising, social media, SEO, website development, email marketing, loyalty program/app

CPR-Cell Phone Repair

Founded in 2004, CPR-Cell Phone Repair (ranked No. 26 in the Franchise 500) offers repair services for cell phones and other electronic devices. The company also sells tech items including smartphones, game systems and accessories.

CEO: Josh Sevick

Josh Sevick Business headquarters: Independence, Ohio

Independence, Ohio Franchising since: 2007

2007 Initial investment: $58,150 to $176,000

$58,150 to $176,000 Initial franchise fee: $37,500

$37,500 New units in 2017: 111 units (43 percent)

111 units (43 percent) Training: 42 hours on the job, 63 hours in the classroom

42 hours on the job, 63 hours in the classroom Marketing support: Co-op advertising, ad templates, regional advertising, social media, SEO, website development, email marketing, loyalty program/app

Right at Home

As a hospital administrator, Allen Hager saw many senior patients who could use help caring for themselves after they returned home. He was inspired to start Right at Home (ranked 49 in the Franchise 500) during his time as a hospital administrator. His company develops custom care plans and match clients with caregivers.

CEO: Josh Sevick

Josh Sevick Business headquarters: Omaha, Neb.

Omaha, Neb. Franchising since: 2000

2000 Initial investment: $79,250 to $137,900

$79,250 to $137,900 Initial franchise fee: $49,500

$49,500 New units in 2017: 27 units (5.1 percent)

27 units (5.1 percent) Training: 16 hours on the job, 76 hours in the classroom

16 hours on the job, 76 hours in the classroom Marketing support: Ad templates, national media, regional advertising, social media, SEO, website development, email marketing

College Nannies, Sitters and Tutors

When business school student Joseph Keeley took a job as a nanny in the summer of 2000, he recognized a hole in the marketplace. Parents needed to be able to reliably find good and safe nannies and tutors. As a result, he created College Nannies and Tutors (ranked 56th in the Franchise 500) the following year. The company, which began franchising in 2005, matches families with college students, graduates and teachers.

CEO: Josh Sevick

Josh Sevick Business headquarters: Minneapolis, Minn.

Minneapolis, Minn. Franchising since: 2005

2005 Initial investment: $151,500 to $228,000

$151,500 to $228,000 Initial franchise fee: $45,000

$45,000 New units in 2017: 35 units (31.3 percent)

35 units (31.3 percent) Training: 48 hours in the classroom

48 hours in the classroom Marketing support: Co-op advertising, ad templates, national media, regional advertising, social media, SEO, website development, email marketing, loyalty program/app

Express Employment Professionals

Founded in 1983 by Robert A. Funk and William H. Stoller, Express Employment Professionals (ranked 69th in the Franchise 500) began franchising in 1985. The company, which provides temporary and flexible staffing, evaluation and other professional services, now has locations throughout the United States, as well as in Canada and South Africa.