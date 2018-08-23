Right at Home LLC
Home care, medical staffing
Founded
1995
Franchising Since
2000 (18 Years)
Corporate Address
6464 Center St., #150
Omaha, NB 68106
CEO
Brian Petranick
Parent Company
RiseMark Holdings LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$79,250 - $137,900
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000 - $240,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,500 - $49,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Right at Home LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
16 hours
Classroom Training:
76 hours