Town Money Saver
Direct-mail and digital advertising
Founded
1992
Franchising Since
2005 (13 Years)
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 356
Lucas, OH 44843
CEO
William Zirzow
Initial Investment ⓘ
$5,700 - $17,000
Veteran Incentives
50% off first printing bill (up to $2,500)
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
16 hours